Paine College High School Day

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Paine College held its first High School Day to attract graduating seniors in the CSRA and out of state.

The seniors experienced college life for the day. Dozens of students toured the campus, watched the basketball team’s match-up against Morehouse College and they also had a pep-rally. Business Administration major Terrance Rodgers hopes after today’s event, more students are interested in enrolling at Paine.

“This is a great school no matter what people think or the negative light that might been shed on the school,” said Terrance Rodgers, senior at Paine. “We want them to come here, we have a lot to offer, we have a lot of tracks, different career opportunities and outlets. That’s mainly our goal, just to spread the word about the good that Paine has to offer to the community.”

Paine College is working to conduct another High School Day in mid-April.

