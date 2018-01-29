Panera issues recall on cream cheese products

WJBF Staff Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Panera Bread restaurant in Natick, Mass. In a deal announced Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, Panera Bread says it is buying bakery chain Au Bon Pain to boost its presence in airports, hospitals and colleges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WKRN) – Panera Bread Company is recalling several cream cheese products in its U.S. cafes.

In a release, Panera said they are recalling all of their 2 ounce and 8 ounce cream cheese products.

While nobody has gotten sick from the product, the recall was issued after a sample from a 2 oz. container tested positive for Listeria.

According to a release, the sample was only found in one day of production but the company decided to issue the recall on all products to ensure the safety of customers.

Panera’s President and CEO Blaine Hurst issued a statement about the recall Sunday:

The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility. Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s