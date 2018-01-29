Social events suspended at Clemson frat houses after sexual assault report

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – All social events at Clemson University fraternity houses have been suspended following a report of a sexual assault at an off-campus fraternity house in Oconee County.

According to a statement released by the university’s Interfraternity Council, the suspension will be in place “until necessary measures are taken.”

The council’s executive board met Sunday morning.

“We will be taking the essential steps to further improve the health and safety of our community here at Clemson,” the statement reads.

Oconee County deputies are investigating the reported sexual assault at a fraternity house on D Morris Way near Seneca.

The sexual assault was reported to Clemson University Police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday by a female on campus.

According to a CU Safe Alert sent out by Clemson University early Saturday morning, the house is the Delta Chi Fraternity House.

Read the full statement from the Interfraternity Council:

The Interfraternity Council at Clemson University is committed to creating an environment for its members to succeed academically, philanthropically, and socially, as well as holding our members to a higher standard. Therefore, we are suspending all social events at fraternity houses effective immediately. This suspension will be effective until necessary measures are taken. Only events that can take place with alcohol will be located at third party vendors (i.e. mixers downtown and formal events). The IFC Executive Board met this morning regarding the alleged sexual assault and came to a decision to better our Risk-Management Policy. We will be taking the essential steps to further improve the health and safety of our community here at Clemson. We are looking forward to working with our partners on campus as well as national headquarters and alumni to achieve our common goal of creating a sustainable environment for all our chapters to excel in future endeavors. Landon Flowers

Interfraternity Council President