CSRA (WJBF) – We are learning more today about the impact influenza is having on the two state.

As of today, 25 people have died from the flu in Georgia.

That includes one confirmed flu death in Columbia County and two confirmed flu deaths in Richmond County.

In South Carolina 46 people have died this flu season.

13 of which occurred in the Midlands, which includes Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield and Allendale Counties.