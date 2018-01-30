Aiken Augusta Holistic Health offers integrative medicine approach

TELEVISION PARK– This is a great time to take a personal inventory– how is our health, our happiness, our overall satisfaction in our lives?

Dr. Robert Pendergrast, who is a full-time faculty member at the Medical College of Georgia, has a great interest in holistic medicine -complementing- traditional medicine. His integrative medicine practice, Aiken-Augusta Holistic Health, has been in the CSRA since 2007.

Dr. Robert Pendergrast leads a multidisciplinary team that can provide new perspectives on your health and medical concerns.

Jennie: “You would like to see this wellness concept in regular, conventional medical practices?”

Dr. Pendergrast: “I would. I think most people recognize that human beings are more than the sum of their laboratory tests and prescriptions, and that a mind/body/spirit approach that takes into account the whole person and has time to explore the impact of all of those things… is really what people need.”

Aiken-Augusta Holistic Health offers a variety of services including a holistic health consultation, health and life coaching, acupuncture and oriental medicine, and a dietitian and nutritionist.