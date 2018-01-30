“Art Cart” coming to Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta, the golf car manufacturing capital of the world, will soon get an “art cart” downtown.

The project has been in the works since last summer. The cart will have public seating, a bike rack and solar panels to charge mobile devices.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council teamed with Textron to make it happen.

“When you look inside, it’s not a golf car at all. You can’t drive it away. The wheels don’t turn. And then we put out a call for an artist to create something fabulous and magical on the art cart,” Pax Bobrow, Project Manager of the Arts Council, told NewsChannel 6.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council took the idea before commission Tuesday to get the permit to place it by the Public Defender’s office.

It should be completed in the spring.