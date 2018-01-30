Exclusive: Owner of former Marshall Square Retirement Community shares plans for land

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Land that’s been vacant in Evans for more than two and a half years is about to get re-purposed.

You’ll remember, Marshall Square Retirement Community burned to the ground in June of 2015.

Mike Montarbo bought the land and he’s working to bring some things you can’t find in Columbia County.

Right now, Montarbo works to get people healthy and stay fit.

He’s the co-owner of Evans Fitness Club and has his feet planted in Columbia County.

“I live in Columbia County, work in Columbia County, love Columbia County. I’m raising my kids here,” said Montarbo.

If that’s not enough contribution to the county, back in April, he bought what was once the Marshall Square Retirement Community.

“We’re intending, right now, for there to be a medical office facility,” said Montarbo.

“I think it’s great. Columbia County could use any type of new growth,” said Columbia County Resident Glenn Brown.

That’s 45,000 square feet of property, made up of doctors in different fields. Up next…

“A restaurant with boutique style bowling. It’s not like what’s on Washington Road. This would have tons of TV’s, big leather couches instead of the chairs, a nice upscale restaurant with a rooftop bar,” said Montarbo.

Montarbo says his wife even has some plans.

“An indoor putt putt that will glow in the dark, a lot of black lights. Stuff like that so kids can have birthday parties in there,” said Montarbo.

“My wife and I can go over there and if they have a bowling place in the area, I think that would be pretty fun,” said Columbia County Resident Faladre Scarlet.

“What we want to do is give these people something to do on a Friday and Saturday nights,” said Montarbo.

Montarbo says he’s also planning a high end hotel; around 120 rooms.

For example, a Hilton or Marriott and there are two more parcels in this development that he’s working to buy.

It’s a lot of future development and NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated on it.