Gov. McMaster asks South Carolinians to ‘Stand for the Flag’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation on Tuesday, declaring Feb. 4, 2018, as ‘Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.’

McMaster encourages South Carolinians to stand as “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before the Super Bowl.

“Standing for our national anthem prior to public events, gatherings or meetings recognizes and honors the service and sacrifice of generations of men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” the proclamation reads.

He also recognized the major military installations and over 470,000 veterans that reside in South Carolina.