Suspicious letter investigated at Fort Gordon post office

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – The post office at Fort Gordon is now reopened following the discovery of a suspicious letter.

According to a spokesperson, the Fort Gordon hazmat team responded to the office on post earlier this morning in reference to a suspicious letter.

Hazmat found no substances at the building and have deemed the area safe.

The Ft. Gordon post office is currently open with normal operations.

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – First responders are at the Fort Gordon post office, a post official confirming they are investigating a suspicious letter.

As a precaution, Hazmat and Fort Gordon police are investigating.

The Post Office is closed until further notice

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story,