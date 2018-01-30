Trump-Calhoun, and Veterans Expressway names fail to advance

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It was the discussion Commissioner Bill Fennoy wanted his colleagues to have. Changing the sign to the Trump Calhoun Expressway.

“Why not, I mean if my colleagues see nothing wrong with leaving Calhoun’s name on the expressway I don’t see anything wrong with adding Donald Trump’s name to it,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

But Fennoy has problems with the Calhoun name remaining on one of the city’s major roadways.

“You’re honoring someone who is a racist, I think that’s wrong and something needs to be done about it”, said Commissioner Fennoy.

But the odd proposal had other commissioners saying Fennoy’s proposal wasn’t serious.

“I don’t think it was at all George, it’s just his way of going after the president, and we are nonpartisan elected officials,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“Unfortunately this is the way our government is set up, a commissioner can put anything he wants on the agenda, this is one of those issues,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

‘There are more pressing issues and you’re wasting the committee’s time?’

“What are more pressing issues? This may not mean anything to you George, but it means a whole lot to me that fact that nobody wants to talk about it, everybody thinks it’s gone away, it’s not going away,” said Fennoy.

What Fennoy really wants isn’t Trump Calhoun Expressway, but Commission support to name it Veterans Expressway.

“Why not use the expressway to honor somebody like that as opposed to somebody like John C. Calhoun,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Fennoy became emotional saying he hopes this city and government is not the same as it was when the roadway was first named for Calhoun.

This lead Commissioner Ben Hasan to make a substitute motion to rename it Veterans Expressway that failed two and two meaning the issue goes to the full commission next week without a committee recommendation.