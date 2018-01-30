Unlicensed care home shut down, owner arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars after his unlicensed care home was shut down by Richmond County investigators.

The Augusta C.A.V.E. (Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly) unit, along with officers from the DA’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall’s Office shut the Wrightsboro Road location down on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they located three disabled individuals in need of a suitable care home. One of the individuals was found wandering the streets by deputies.

He told the officers that he had been on the streets for four days because he was afraid to return to the home.

The three have since been relocated.

The owner of the home, Randy Gaitor, was been arrested and charged with Felony Unlicensed Personal Care Home, two counts of Exploitation of a Disabled Adult and Neglect of a Disabled Adult.