2017 WJBF Football Friday Night / Carolina Panthers All-CSRA Team Revealed

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — WJBF NewsChannel 6, in partnership with the Carolina Panthers, unveiled its All-CSRA football team at the Columbia County Exhibition Center on Wednesday night.

The 2017 All-CSRA team is listed below.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS:

Damekus Taylor, Quarterback, Evans High School

Chris Roberts, Running Back, South Aiken High School

Corey Watkins, Running Back, Evans High School

AJ Brown, Running Back, Harlem High School

Ty King, Wide Receiver, Jefferson County High School

Deondre Lester, Wide Receiver, Washington-Wilkes High School

David Ray, Offensive Line, South Aiken High School

Eric Chatman, Offensive Line, Greenbrier High School

Sam Bryant, Offensive Line, North Augusta High School

Davien Perry, Offensive Line, Screven County High School

Austin Milner, Offensive Line, Burke County High School

Max Tyler, Kicker, Evans High School

De’Markiis Doe, Kick Returner, Williston-Elko High School

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS:

Myles Simon, Defensive Line, Burke County High School

CJ Wright, Defensive Line, Screven County High School

Tre Moore, Defensive Line, Strom Thurmond High School

Anthony Larkins, Defensive Line, Thomson High School

Kashawn Robinson, Linebacker, Screven County High Schol

Gregg Rodgers II, Linebacker, Grovetown High School

Jasper Lott, Linebacker, Williston-Elko High School

D.T. Stephens, Defensive Back, Academy of Richmond County

Jacorey Crawford, Defensive Back, Thomson High School

DeJuan Bell, Defensive Back, North Augusta High School

Damari Kelly, Defensive Back, Burke County High School

Christian Tutt, All-Purpose, Thomson High School

Individual Honors:

Coach of the Year: Eric Parker, Burke County High School

Offensive Player of the Year: Ty King, Wide Receiver, Jefferson County High School

Defensive Player of the Year: Kashawn Robinson, Linebacker, Screven County High School

Overall Player of the Year: Damekus Taylor, Quarterback, Evans High School

WJBF NewsChannel 6 would like to congratulate these athletes on their hard work and dedication.