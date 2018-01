AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of a fully involved tire fire in Aiken County, Wednesday morning.

Officials tell us the call came in just before 9 a.m.

The fire started at El Amigo Tires on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway.

No injuries are reported at this time.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Traffic is currently being diverted in the area.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as the become available.