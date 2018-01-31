Blanchard and Calhoun plans to withdraw rezoning request for Appling neighborhood

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 has new information regarding a proposed neighborhood in Appling.

Columbia County Planning Commission Chair Jim Cox tells us Blanchard and Calhoun plans to withdraw its request to rezone land on Appling-Harlem Highway at Thursday’s meeting.

The plan was to build a neighborhood on the land.

Last week, Appling residents were up in arms, saying they moved to the area for a reason.

“This is our land, this is beautiful. This is what it means to be in rural Columbia County. Neighbors are close enough to where you need them and far enough away where they can’t reach out and touch you. We like it that way, they like it that way,” said Appling Resident Pamela Blanchard.

Cox says his planning staff tells him Blanchard and Calhoun will hold a series of meetings, asking residents what they’d like to see instead..

Then, they could go back before the planning commission for the another rezoning request.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated on Thursday’s meeting.