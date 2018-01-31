Grant will help get CSRA pit bulls fixed

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Thousands of dollars are on the way to Augusta’s animal shelter for a new spay and neutering program.

The department has received a check $22 thousand after the group “Fix Georgia Pets” matched the $11 thousand raised locally.

The grant money will provide vouchers to owners of pit bull and pit bull mixes from Augusta to get their pets fixed for free.

The focus is on these breeds because they make up a large percentage of the dogs that end up at the shelter.

“And that’s what this program is really designed to do is to support helping those unwanted litters stopping those unwanted litters from ending up in the shelter so we can reduce the burden to the community to the shelter and to provide some resources to those pet owners,” said Josh Wiesner of Fix Georgia Pets.

Shelter Officials say the grant should cover the costs of fixing more than 300 pets.