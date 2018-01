BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal shooting in Waynesboro.

Wednesday afternoon, Burke County deputies were called to Queen Court at Washington Drive to back up the Waynesboro Police Department in regards to shots fired with one person down.

An unnamed black man was found shot dead in the back yard of a home on Queen Court.

Investigators are currently searching the area for a suspect.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.