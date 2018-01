RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a standoff at a home on Gaspill Road in South Augusta.

Richmond County dispatch says the Marshal’s Office went to the home around 10 a.m. with what they believe to be an eviction notice.

However, the people in the home have refused to come out of the home.

