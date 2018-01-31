Rider injured after motorcycle falls into sinkhole

WJBF Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man riding a motorcycle was taken into the hospital after falling into a sinkhole this afternoon.

The hole is in a road behind Michaels at the Augusta Exchange.

It appears to be more than 10-feet deep.

We don’t know how long the sinkhole has been there or what caused it.

A witness says she was trying to alert the authorities about it around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, when the man fell in.

“I was afraid someone was going to get hurt so I was trying to contact somebody to make sure it was pyloned off, taped off,” said Marjorie Wolfram. “While I was sitting there doing that, a motorcycle driver was coming into the parking lot, made the right hand turn, and didn’t have time to react because what looked like a bump to him was actually a huge sinkhole.”

She says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was able to climb out of the hole.

