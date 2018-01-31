SC officials stress potential lack of lottery funds for scholarships

WJBF Staff Published:
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina officials are worried they may not be able to cover all state funded college scholarships after a change with the grading system.

More students are eligible for scholarships because of the new 10-point grading scale.

The state newspaper reports that state lottery officials are trying to raise enough money to pay for them.

Some lawmakers have recommended tightening scholarship qualifications.

Lottery officials plan to bring up the issue during a committee meeting Thursday.

