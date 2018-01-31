The city of Grovetown issues boil water advisory

GROVETOWN, Ga.(WJBF)- The city of Grovetown has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory went into effect on Tuesday while the City of Grovetown’s Water Department was working on Katherine Street.

All citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing food.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the city’s water department.

We were told that citizens should continue to boil their water until they receive a notice on their front door.