The costs of the Cyber Center parking deck expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The expansion at the Georgia Cyber Training and Innovation Center is costing Augusta more money.

Commissioners approved adding a level to the center’s parking deck at a cost of about $4 million.

The city has already approved paying $12 million for the cyber deck and is issuing bonds to cover the costs.

City Administrator Janice Jackson says the new level will add $160 thousand a year to the city’s debt, but Augusta will be collecting $120 thousand in new parking revenues.

“Georgia Technology Authority will actually lease all the spaces that will be on that additional level, which is about 200 spaces, so we’re looking at revenue of about $120 thousand coming in to off set the $160 thousand dollars coming in so out net due from the General fund is about $40 thousand dollars,” says City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

Jackson says with the extra level, the parking deck will not be ready when the cyber center is scheduled to open in July. She says the delay is expected to be two or three months.