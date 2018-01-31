Trump delivers State of the Union address

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union is the most-tweeted joint address to Congress ever, according to Twitter.

The social network says 4.5 million tweets were sent around the annual event, surpassing last year’s record of 3 million for Trump’s first address to Congress – which wasn’t technically a State of the Union.

President Donald Trump says the state of the union is strong “because our people are strong.”

And he adds that together “we are building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Trump opened his first State of the Union address Tuesday night by recognizing the bravery of Americans who helped each other through a series of devastating hurricanes, wildfires and mass shootings during his first year in office.

He also paid tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The Louisiana Republican was severely wounded last year when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for an upcoming congressional baseball game.

The President went on to celebrate a booming economy. Trump says 2.4 million jobs have been created since his election and says wages are going up.

He also promised that millions of Americans will be taking home more pay starting next month thanks to the “massive” tax cuts he signed into law at the end of 2017.

The President called on Congress to pass legislation to generate at least $1.5 trillion to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

He says every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments, and tapping private-sector investment where appropriate.

Trump’s speech also touched on immigration, terrorism, and the might of America’s armed forces.

Before his address, the President signed an order his defense secretary to re-examine the U.S. military detention policy and to keep the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, open.

Trump’s State of the Union address clocked in at one hour and 20 minutes, making it one of the longest State of the Union addresses in recent presidential history.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, blasted the President for what he did not say during his speech.

Sanders notes Trump didn’t mention Social Security or Medicare, despite promises as a candidate to protect the popular programs.

The Vermont senator also cites wealth inequality and climate change as fundamental threats Trump failed to address.

Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, released a statement praising the President for discussing workforce development, trade policy, and national security.

Click hear to read President Trump’s entire State of the Union address.