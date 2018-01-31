Woman To Watch: Monique Braswell

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – She’s a face many have seen when it comes to advocating for children in Richmond County. Once homeless, Monique Braswell has made it her mission to make sure others don’t go without.

She’s helped raise thousands of dollars in scholarship money for students, hosted community Thanksgiving dinners, she’s the founder of “pretty In Pink” for breast cancer survivors, and holds a Christmas toy drive.

Just a few of the many things she says she does to help others know they’re important.

“I hope that the lives that we impact are impacting on other people as they grow. See, if anything ever was to happen to me, I want someone to take a look at my children and say, let me help these kids. But I believe if anything ever happens to me, my kids will keep my legacy and all of these things that we do going, because they’re the big push behind doing it, said Monique Braswell, WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch.

Braswell said she’ll be bringing back The Child Service Award.

It gives recognition to 51 people ages 6 to 18.

If you know someone worth to be a WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch, nominate them here.