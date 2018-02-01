Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre offering Valentine’s Day special performance

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) — We have a delicious and entertaining prospect for you and your sweetie this Valentine’s Day: a night at the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre!

The popular dinner theatre is presenting its latest show, and a special plated dinner, on Wednesday, Feb. 14th.

Steve Walpert is directing the touching romantic comedy, The Last Romance, by Joe DiPietro.

You know, a crush can make anyone feel young again- and The Last Romance proves it’s never too late to find romance. It’s all about what happens when a widower named Ralph takes a different path on his daily walk, that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love.

You can catch the show Wednesday, Feb. 14th and the weekend performances Feb. 16th & 17th, 23rd & 24th, and March 2nd & 3rd.

Click here for more information.

Call 706.793.8552 to make reservations.