(WJBF) – The flu numbers are going up in Georgia and South Carolina.

Health officials say 38 more people have died from the virus in SC since last week.

That is now a total of 84 deaths from the flu or related illnesses in the palmetto state.

DHEC believes it is due to the recent outbreak this season.

And in Georgia, the first child has died from the sickness this week.

The 15-year-old was from Coweta County and suffered liver failure.

Now, the total of flu deaths has jumped to 37 in Georgia.