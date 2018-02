Related Coverage Suspect caught in Aiken County double homicide

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – An Aiken County double murder suspect has been extradited back to South Carolina.

Jeremie Tobey was arrested in Connecticut but now sits in the Aiken County Detention Center.

He’s accused of killing Cody Dominovich and Pamela Lawson last week at the home where they all lived on Buldra Lane.