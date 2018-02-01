Students at Rollins Elementary rewarded for fundraising efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Rollins Elementary received a surprise Wednesday.

The United Way of Augusta threw one deserving class a pizza party as a special thank you.

Six Richmond County schools, including Rollins, participated in the “Gather to Give” campaign. it included a special kids fundraiser called “Coin Wars.”

Students were asked to bring in coins to donate to those in need.

Ms. Staley’s 3rd grade class raised the most money, $800!!

“I was very proud of them,” said teacher Laquandra Staley. “They were very excited about giving and they really got into the spirit of competition. And I think it teaches them unselfishness to be able to give to others even without knowing who they’re giving to.”

Money raised by the students and staff at Rollins was the highest contribution in over 20 years.

In all, Richmond County schools raised more than $71,000.