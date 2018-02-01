US Highway 25 road work set to be complete in early 2019

Related Coverage SCDOT extends date of Highway 25 completion

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Road work on US Highway 25, in Edgefield County, could finally be finished by next year.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned delays have pushed the completion date on the widening project to January 2019.

To accommodate the increase in traffic on the rural road, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is expanding the road to 4 lanes.

The improvements are part of the state’s 10-year plan to make roads safer for drivers.

