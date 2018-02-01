US Highway 25 road work set to be complete in early 2019

By Published: Updated:

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Road work on US Highway 25, in Edgefield County, could finally be finished by next year.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned delays have pushed the completion date on the widening project to January 2019.

To accommodate the increase in traffic on the rural road, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is expanding the road to 4 lanes.

The improvements are part of the state’s 10-year plan to make roads safer for drivers.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s