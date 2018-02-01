WJBF Scholar Athlete: Lakeside’s Caroline Johnson

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Caroline Johnson is one of the best all-around student-athletes in the CSRA. She shines as a three-sport varsity star at Lakeside, while maintaining her spot in the top 15 percent of her class academically with a 4.0 GPA.

Johnson can do a little bit of everything on the court during the volleyball and basketball seasons, but the soccer field is where she excels the most as the starting goalkeeper. Johnson earned the Wendy’s High School Heisman award at Lakeside, and she said it’s the people around her who inspire her.

“[I’m motivated by] my family, friends and everyone who supports me,” Johnson said. “I have such a great support system, so it’s nice to know they’re all behind me pushing me to be better.”

“She’s just a good kid,” Caroline’s mother, Kelly Johnson, said. “She tries really hard to do the right thing all the time whether it’s on the court, in the classroom, or for other people. I just think she works really hard to be a good kid.”

Johnson plans to play soccer at Reinhardt University where she will major in biology with hopes of becoming an occupational therapist.