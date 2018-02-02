Columbia County sees increase of absences due to flu

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – As the flu continues to impact the Southeast, schools in our area continue to see empty seats in classrooms either due to positive flu tests or at least flu like symptoms.

Greenbrier Elementary is one of many schools that has seen an impact as many of its students are staying at home.

Principal Mary Bridges says she would like for them to attend school but should stay home if they are showing any symptoms. So far Greenbrier has seen not just students taking a sick day but also teachers.

“Yesterday we had 85 kids out. We have a total of 686 kids,” said Bridges. “So it’s a pretty good number. Teachers, you know it fluctuates from one day to the next, today five teachers. some of them are out because their children go here and they’re sick.”

The at Greenbrier Elementary are wiping and spraying down the classroom after each class. In fact, the Elementary school spent more than 500 dollars on cleaning supplies just in the past two weeks.

Bridges says her biggest goal in keeping her students safe from the flu, is stressing the importance of hand-washing, not just using sanitizer.

