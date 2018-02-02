Commission to consider Calhoun to Veterans name

By Published: Updated:
John C. Calhoun Expressway - Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are facing whether honoring veterans is worth changing a historic road name.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy has been working for months to drop John C. Calhoun’s name from the expressway.

Tuesday, a motion to change it to Veterans Expressway failed in committee sending to the full board without a recommendation.

Commissioners haven’t been in support of dropping Calhoun’s name in the past, but that was before Veterans Expressway was proposed.

“I could support Veterans, Veterans Highway we haven’t had any conversation I’m going to ask some questions George, that’s what I want to know where do we stop who else is there in line how did we choose the name veterans a lot of other things need to be answered,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Despite the questions, Commissioner Fennoy says he will move forward next week to change the name to Veterans Expressway.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s