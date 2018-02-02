Commission to consider Calhoun to Veterans name

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are facing whether honoring veterans is worth changing a historic road name.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy has been working for months to drop John C. Calhoun’s name from the expressway.

Tuesday, a motion to change it to Veterans Expressway failed in committee sending to the full board without a recommendation.

Commissioners haven’t been in support of dropping Calhoun’s name in the past, but that was before Veterans Expressway was proposed.

“I could support Veterans, Veterans Highway we haven’t had any conversation I’m going to ask some questions George, that’s what I want to know where do we stop who else is there in line how did we choose the name veterans a lot of other things need to be answered,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Despite the questions, Commissioner Fennoy says he will move forward next week to change the name to Veterans Expressway.