Historic Imperial theatre celebrates 100 year anniversary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-The Historic Imperial theatre is celebrating it’s 100th year anniversary with a special performance by Ballet with a twist. The theatre opened its doors in 1917 formally known as the Wells theatre. It has undergone many changes over the years and remains one of the only historic theatres offering a mix of classical ballet and modern dance. Charles Scavullo, the theatres Executive Director is honored to be apart of this historic moment.

“I’ve been with the theatre almost 11 years when I got here we were going on 90 years old and that was exciting enough but of course we knew that the next plateau would be a decade later at a hundred and to be here and actually be apart of it is fabulous.” Scavullo says.

Ballet with a twist is a world renowned dance company based in New York City. They’ll celebrate the milestone with a special performance of Cocktail Hour: The Show. The dance company will also partner with Academy of Richmond County and the Purple Pride marching band to present a portion of the show live.

Tickets are on sale at the Imperial theatre box office or at http://imperialtheatre.com The show will begin at 7pm/