Laney sweeps rival Josey Friday night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The Laney-Josey basketball rivalry is always one of the highlights of the season and Friday night featured a meeting of top-five ranked teams in the girls game.

No. 5 Josey held a five-point lead in the third quarter but top-ranked Laney fought its way back for a 68-62 win. The Wildcats remain perfect with a 25-0 record this season and extend their winning streak to 55 games — dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the boys game was less of a struggle for the ‘Cats, as Laney knocked off Josey 78-59.