Ohio fugitive captured in Augusta after eluding investigators for 28 years

WJBF Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Ohio man is behind bars in Richmond County after having eluded capture for 28 years.

63-year-old James Patrick Dowiak was taken into custody on Thursday at his home on Reynolds Street.

Dowiak has been living in Augusta under the name, Ryan Scott Oalson, since 1990.

He was arrested on an outstanding out-of-state warrant for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Adult Parole Authority.

Dowiak is currently in the Richmond County Jail awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s