Ohio fugitive captured in Augusta after eluding investigators for 28 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Ohio man is behind bars in Richmond County after having eluded capture for 28 years.

63-year-old James Patrick Dowiak was taken into custody on Thursday at his home on Reynolds Street.

Dowiak has been living in Augusta under the name, Ryan Scott Oalson, since 1990.

He was arrested on an outstanding out-of-state warrant for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Adult Parole Authority.

Dowiak is currently in the Richmond County Jail awaiting extradition back to Ohio.