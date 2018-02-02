Paine College accepts $15K and games for Student Center from local sorority

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Paine College now have a few more ways to release stress between classes. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated donated several games to the local historically black college. Augusta Alumnae Chapter President Kim Gaines said the donation follows a $15,000 gift presented to the school a few weeks ago during the sorority’s Georgia State Cluster. Gains said members throughout Georgia donated because the sorority was founded at an HBCU and now wants to help its local HBCU.

“We are women who have attended and graduated from college. But sometimes you need a stress releaser. We can’t have academics all the time. This is a way for them to relax and kind of have fun, enjoy themselves and get ready for the next day,” Gaines said.

Paine College President Jerry Hardee received the donation, which was presented in the Student Center. He said the school is always looking for ways to create an environment where students enjoy being on campus, rather than leaving for the weekend and heading home. He added the $15,000 donation has not been earmarked yet.

But he added the Lions are making a lot of progress.

“Building four new classrooms and a theater. We will do some ground breaking for the new dormitories next Friday, near the basketball courts,” he said.