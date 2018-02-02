SC Teacher accused of putting tape over student’s mouth

WJBF Staff Published:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An elementary school teacher in Charleston County was arrested and charged after placing tape over the mouth of a student.

According to a police report, the incident happened at E.B. Ellington Elementary School on Friday, December 15, 2017.

The 7-year-old victim and several witnesses told investigators that while teaching, Avriel Ayerim-Ospri Taylor, 24, of Wadmalaw Island placed clear packing tape over his mouth.

WJBF’s sister station, WCBD, was told the teacher previously moved the victim’s desk near the door leading to the hallway for disrupting the class.

The students told authorities that after Taylor placed the tape over his mouth, she pulled it off.

Taylor is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. We are working to learn her status with the Charleston County School District.

