Trio signs at Westminster

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Three student-athletes signed college offers at Westminster on Friday morning.

Cale McLarnon and Brandon Smith signed to play soccer at Southern Wesleyan University, while Larkin Ison III inked an offer from Princeton University to continue his football career.

“It means a lot,” Ison said. “My family has given me everything I could ask for. They’ve made so many sacrifices just to get here and be in this moment. It’s all for my parents, family and God. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.

“I knew from the start I wanted to go to the Ivy League because academics and athletics are two things I’ve always focused on,” Ison added. “The moment I got off the plane [at Princeton] it felt different. I loved the coaching staff and energy around campus, so I went with it.”

To hear from McLarnon and Smith, please visit our WJBF Sports Facebook page.