Trio signs at Westminster

By and Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Three student-athletes signed college offers at Westminster on Friday morning.

Cale McLarnon and Brandon Smith signed to play soccer at Southern Wesleyan University, while Larkin Ison III inked an offer from Princeton University to continue his football career.

“It means a lot,” Ison said. “My family has given me everything I could ask for. They’ve made so many sacrifices just to get here and be in this moment. It’s all for my parents, family and God. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.

“I knew from the start I wanted to go to the Ivy League because academics and athletics are two things I’ve always focused on,” Ison added. “The moment I got off the plane [at Princeton] it felt different. I loved the coaching staff and energy around campus, so I went with it.”

To hear from McLarnon and Smith, please visit our WJBF Sports Facebook page.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s