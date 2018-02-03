A sold out Boot Scoot Boogie comes after many natural disasters for Red Cross

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA put on some boots and placed some bids to make sure people in need do not go without. The annual Boot Scoot Boogie brought out 800 people to the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown Saturday night. That’s the largest turnout in the history of the event. It raises about $100,000 for the American Red Cross Augusta Area to help with programs and services.

American Red Cross Augusta Area Executive Director Susan Everitt said the event is the largest fundraiser for them.

“It has been an extraordinary year for disasters across the country,” she said. “Of course, we had Hurricane Irma here in September where we had 3,000 people that we sheltered locally. Across the country there have been six national major disasters just since August.”

The sold out crowd took part in silent live auctions, BBQ and heard the sounds of Gary Allan.