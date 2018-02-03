Football attracting big crowds to local brewery, employees taking extra precautions to prevent germs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Football and beer go hand-in-hand, but this year you might want to consider adding hand sanitizer to the mix if you are planning to watch the big game with friends, at a restaurant or just your local brewery.

Savannah River Brewing Company is doubling up on its normal disinfecting routine to kills germs before they can spread. They have hand sanitizer at the door and Clorox wipes out, ready to wipe down places that people frequently touch.

“[We have been] really wiping down door handles a lot,” said Taproom Operations Manager Ashlie Arsenault

“Bathroom and really just trying to make sure this place is spotless clean,” Packaging Productions Manager Andre Fields told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The deadly flu has some people thinking twice about leaving their couch to watch the game.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 took to Facebook to ask viewers if they were watching the game and if they were worried about the flu.

Michelle Powell said “Heck no! Staying home away from the crowds and flu germs.”

“If you’re not worried you should be. Stay home!” Kathy Buckner said.

Still, some people aren’t letting germs spoil a good time. Kathleen Stevens said “alcohol kills bacteria and viruses… not afraid.”

Brewery employees are expecting a big crowd for the football viewing party Sunday and with the lingering flu epidemic they are doing more than just rearranging the tables to give people peace of mind.

“We are going to be cleaning tables with Clorox disinfectant wipes and the bar tops doing the things that we normally do, but we will also be extra careful tomorrow.” Fields said.

Whether you stay home or go out, medical experts will tell you the best prevention is the simplest.

“I think everybody needs to know to wash their hands,” said RN and Co-owner of Miller Drug Jean Miller.

If you have the flu the best thing to do is just stay home.

