Lawmakers confident pit production expansion would complement MOX facility at Savannah River Site

SAVANNAH RIVER SITE, S.C. (WJBF) – Lawmakers believe the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at Savannah River Site would complement the pit production expansion if it were to come to the CSRA.

The MOX facility has been under construction for more than 10 years, but South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson confirms the facility is nearly 70 percent done.

The purpose of MOX is to convert nuclear weapon-grade plutonium into a safe fuel for nuclear power.

Local lawmakers are pushing to bring the plutonium pit production to SRS, passing local and state resolutions in support of the project.

Plutonium pits aid in detonation and haven’t been mass-produced since 2011.

“I’m confident it would be complimentary,” Wilson said. “So one is not to replace the other. I know that we will be continuing to promote the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, it’s what right for the American people.”

MOX supports the U.S. and Russian agreement to decommission 68 tons of surplus plutonium, which is enough to produce 17,000 nuclear weapons.

Decommissioning that much plutonium could power 4,500 homes for 3 years.

