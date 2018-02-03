Local organization helps young ladies with limited budgets find formal gowns for free

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nearly a hundred young ladies said yes to the prom dress on Saturday.

The Cher’s Sisters Only Club hosted its annual Prom-A-Palooza, to help families with limited budgets find gowns for their daughters to wear to prom, ROTC balls and other special events.

The dresses, shoes, accessories and makeup are totally free of charge to the young ladies.

“I’m here to get a dress for Valentine’s Day,” said third grader Rodnita Fluker.

“It’s nice that they did this for people in Augusta, because everybody can’t afford it.” Tia Kilgore, a high school senior, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“I’m very thankful, because what they have going on is a good thing.” Kayla Butler, a junior in high school, said.

“Do you feel like a princess?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“A little bit,” said Mahogany Washington.

More than 700 dresses, 200 pairs of shoes, 1000 pieces of makeup and 200 pieces of jewelry were donated to the organization’s 6th annual event.

If you are interested in donating a formal dress or accessories please click here.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.