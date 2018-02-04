Community workers serve as extension of Georgia Cancer Center at churches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An estimated 8 million people could die from cancer this year, globally. The cancer.org statistic is one of the reasons why this World Cancer Day, organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the Georgia Cancer Center are doing their part to make the illness a health priority.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Sandra Bailey who told us she has been touched personally by cancer. “Fifth year survivor with cancer,” she said of her battle with breast cancer.

Now, Bailey works to help others know if they might be impacted too.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of death of all cancers,” said Bailey, a c-CARE Program Outreach Member. “When you think of lung cancer having a five year survival rate of about 16 or less percent, then that’s troublesome. You want to get the information out.”

Bailey is one of many Community Health Workers trained to go into one of 12 local churches and educate the masses about cancer. She works through the Georgia Cancer Center’s Cancer-Community Awareness Access Research and Education program (c-CARE), taking it into Bethel AME Church.

“We try to share with them signs and symptoms. We try to share with them how to avoid the effects of getting lung cancer,” she said of the program, which is a mix of African American churches, community clinics and a recreational center.

Sandra Duncan works with the c-CARE Program too and takes health information to the only South Carolina church in the program, Second Providence Baptist Church. Duncan told us she is a registered nurse, but she took part in required training, to reduce the burden of lung and other preventable cancers among minorities and medically-underserved populations, in order to help her congregation.

“Lung cancer screening, lung cancer prevention and connecting the congregation with resources in the community,” said Duncan, a c-CARE worker and Registered Nurse.

Georgia Cancer Center’s c-CARE Program is a three year project operating on a $1.7 million grant from Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation.

But using church members who know each other as windows to cancer information just might help more people walk into the hospital and get the help they need.

“We already have an established group, if you will. We have an established audience. We have an established trust with our congregation and then we can be a mouthpiece for the cancer center and c-CARE to say this program exist, this does work. Once we educate our congregation they also became mouthpieces to actually go out and share the idea about the c-CARE Program.

To get on board with making cancer a health priority, you can make healthy lifestyle choices such as exercising and eating a healthy diet. Communities can call on governments to commit adequate resources to reduce cancer deaths.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins