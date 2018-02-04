Richmond County law enforcement investigating suspicious death

By Published: Updated:

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA.(WJBF)- Richmond County law enforcement is investigating a suspicious death.

Around 11:10 pm, Saturday, a deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road, just off Nixon Road, while on patrol.

Investigators say that’s when he found a dead body in the vehicle.

The death is considered suspicious and the name has not yet been released.

No further details are available at this time.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.

