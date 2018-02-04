South Carolina lawmakers react to Amtrack train crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina lawmakers are also reacting to the deadly Amtrak crash in Cayce.

On Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham was in Aiken for a ribbon cutting at Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center.

Senator Graham told WJBF NewsChannel 6 “I don’t know all the details. I’m going to be talking to the Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, but heartbreaking event… loss of life, but boy it could have been so much worse. I don’t know how this happened, but 2 train accidents in the same week, we need to up our game here. I’ll find out more about it, but those folks who are hurting and lost their lives, we will be praying for their families.”

South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson also responded with his condolences.

Wilson issued this statement:

“Roxanne and I are sending our thoughts and prayers to all those injured and to the loved ones of the two people who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I am grateful for the courageous actions of the first responders and the selfless Red Cross volunteers at the Pine Ridge Middle School Red Cross Shelter.” Representative Wilson went to the Red Cross shelter today to talk with survivors and first responders. He also spoke with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to discuss the collision. “I have faith in the leadership of Secretary Chao, a longtime friend, and stand with her in calling for the Senate to immediately remove the hold on Ronald Batory’s nomination to lead the Federal Railroad Administration. It is crucial to ensure the Department of Transportation is fully staffed and have their chief railway safety official in place.” Rep. Joe Wilson also spoke with Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson to express his sympathy for their loss of personnel and commend him on Amtrak’s continuing efforts to quickly provide bus transportation for all passengers affected.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.