Therapeutic riding facility opens in Aiken, promotes growth through equine activities for individuals with special needs

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A therapeutic riding facility in Aiken is going to transform the lives on individuals with special needs.

On Sunday with the cut of a ribbon the Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center was finally unveiled to stakeholders, board members and lawmakers.

The center promoted personal growth and healing through equine activities.

“We want to transform lives, individuals who spend most of their time in a wheel chair, we want to help them build that cores strength so they have freedom for mobility and are not being restricted to their life in a wheel chair,” said Nicole Pioli, Great Oak Program and Volunteer Coordinator.

The instructors are certified and the center is hoping to receive premier accreditation status.

The horses are specifically trained to assist individuals with special needs.

The grand opening of the facility is on March 2, 2018.

Count on WJBF NewChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.