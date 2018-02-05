Commissioner pushes Veterans Expressway

John C. Calhoun Expressway - Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A new name for a major roadway is on its way to Augusta Commissioners.

City leaders will take up renaming the Calhoun Expressway Tuesday after several attempts failed last year.

The recommendation from a commission committee last week would remove Calhoun’s name due to his pro-slavery past in favor of Veterans Expressway.

“Augusta has hundreds of thousands of people that come to Augusta during The Masters. When they ride down the expressway the first thing they’re going to see is John C. Calhoun. They’re going to ask the question ‘does this represent the city of Augusta?’,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioner Fennoy raised some questions when last week he proposed naming the expressway the Trump Calhoun Expressway,

