AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are working a deadly house fire that broke out in Richmond County early Monday.

It broke out just before 2:30 a.m. at residence on Reynolds Street and 2nd Street.

We’re told one body was found on the scene. The victim appears to have been trapped in the home.

A second house also was damaged.

No word yet on what sparked the deadly blaze.

