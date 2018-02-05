Disney drops new trailer for SOLO: A Star Wars Story

WJBF Staff Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The first footage of the “Star Wars” spinoff “Solo” has finally arrived in a 45-second Super Bowl spot that was followed Monday by a 90-second teaser trailer.

The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” trailer premiered Monday on “Good Morning America,” showcasing a gritty prequel starring Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo. He’s seen as a brash flyboy who drops out of the fight academy and enlists with a rogue band led by Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett.

The two clips of footage came relatively late for a major summer release due in theaters May 25. But the making of “Solo” was plagued by troubles, culminating with the removal of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller six months into production. Ron Howard replaced them in July and wrapped shooting in October.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s