EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at what Jefferson County investigators call biggest drug bust in 25 years

Related Coverage Jefferson County law enforcement bust marijuana operation inside trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s being called the biggest drug bust the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has seen in at least 25 years.

Investigators estimate the operation to be worth an estimated $100,000 with more than 40 marijuana plants, and 80 packages of weed, ready for distribution, seized from a home off Zebina Road between Wrens and Louisville.

It’s not your typical style bust.

At first glance, the home off Zebina Road looks like any normal house.

There are toys outside for alleged kids.

The house has been on the sheriff’s department’s radar for about a year due to some strange activity.

But, it was a deputy on patrol, Sunday afternoon, who drove by the house and caught a whiff of something illegal.

“The deputy went by and he smelled so strong of an aroma. He turned back around and it was the same aroma so he knew it was marijuana,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchins.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell got an exclusive look inside the grow house, Monday.

Looking at the aftermath, you can still see expensive heating lamps hanging in the two grow rooms, equipped with piping along the ceiling to irrigate the growing plants.

Each room had it’s own thermostat to control the temperature of the marijuana plants that were growing inside.

Sheriff Hutchins says in his 27 years on the job, this was a first for him.

“It was the biggest operation I’ve seen in this area,” said Sheriff Hutchins.

During the tour, you can see where the two suspects camped out with a loaded shotgun that investigators say was ready to fire.

Investigators spent Sunday night and Monday afternoon sifting through the backyard where dozens of old marijuana plants were buried.

Deputies even showed us where investigators believe the suspects hung the marijuana to dry before packing it for purchase.

“I hope we can follow up and get deeper into the investigation where we can confiscate more assets,” said Sheriff Hutchins.

This investigation is expected to reach several states, especially with Highway 1 running through their county.

Deputies say it’s known for drug trafficking and human trafficking from state to state.

It runs through Augusta, down into Jefferson County, with a straight line to the Florida Keys.

Right now, two men are behind bars and more arrests are expected.

Ricardo Perez and Yasel Orozco were arrested from the home and are expected to be charged with Drug Trafficking as well as other charges.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on this developing story.