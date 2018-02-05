Highway 56 to be closed for two weeks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People who use part of Burke County will now have to take another route for the next two weeks.

A section of State Route 56 / Mike Padgett Highway, northeast of Waynesboro, will be closed from Feb. 5th to Feb 19th. This will allow contractors to replace damaged drainage structures between Collins road ans River road.

The Mike Padgett Highway Detour will affect the those traveling through Richmond County, Plant Voglte and Burke County residents.

Georgia D.O.T district communications, Kyle Collins believes the construction will help reduce some of the traffic on the highway by expanding it from two lanes to four.

“There is you know thousands of folks coming to and from Vogtle at various shifts everyday and every week so this is near by that, “said Collins. “This a route they like to use on a regular basis, so its definitely going to impact that plant traffic, in addition just local residents in around Burke County.”

Collins is encouraging all drivers using Highway 56 to watch for the barricades and drive safely.

Visit Georgia Department of Transportation’s website for updates and alternate routes at http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Data